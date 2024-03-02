Pollard to skip PSL match to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

02 March, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 07:18 pm

Pollard to skip PSL match to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

Kieron Pollard is among the plethora of cricket stars who are attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son.

Photo: PSL
West Indies great Kieron Pollard is among the plethora of cricket stars who have descended upon Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Pollard has posted photos from the venue with his wife Jenna Pollard along with pics with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh and fellow Trinidadian cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran.

Pollard being at the event means that his Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings will miss his services for their match against the Multan Sultans on Sunday, 3 March.

The former West Indies captain is the leading run-scorer for the Kings this season, scoring 196 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 161.98. He will rejoin the squad on March 4 ahead of their game against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on March 6.

Pollard is the batting coach of the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, owned by Mukesh Ambani and run by his wife Nita and son Aakash Ambani. Pollard is also considered one of the greatest IPL players of all time and a legendary figure with the Mumbai Indians, having never played for any other franchise since he made his debut in the league in 2010. With MI, Pollard has won five IPL titles and the Champions League T20 twice in 2011 and 2013.

He wasn't retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 but they offered hin the role of batting coach. Pollard accepted the role and put out an emotional retirement statement. "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians. I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise, which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI'," he had said.

