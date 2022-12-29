Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to reach 20 goals in Premier League history

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals after he bagged a brace in Man City's 3-1 win at Leeds.

The Norwegian was actually in wasteful mood at Elland Road, scoring just two of his five chances.

Still, he got the goals needed to reach the 20-goal mark in what was only his 14th Premier League appearance.

Before Haaland, the fewest games required to reach the landmark was Kevin Phillips, who needed just 21 games in the 1999/2000 season for Sunderland.

For context, Harry Kane needed 40 games to score his 20th Premier League goal.

Fewest matches to score 20 Premier League goals*

Erling Haaland – 14

Kevin Phillips – 21

Andrew Cole – 23

Ruud van Nistelrooy – 26

Diego Costa – 26

Tony Yeboah -26

Fernando Torres -27

Alan Shearer – 29

Sergio Aguero – 30

(*source – Opta)

After the game, Man City boss Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Haaland, although he admitted he should have scored more at Elland Road.

"We are delighted with how humble he is," Guardiola told Amazon Prime after the game. "He scored a lot of goals but he could have scored more. He help us a lot.

"He's an exceptional guy with his work ethic and professionalism. It's a great threat to our opponents, having him there."