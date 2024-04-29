Man City still have a mountain to climb in title race: Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:27 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola said they still have a mountain to climb in their bid for a fourth straight Premier League crown.

Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored either side of halftime at the City Ground as Guardiola's team moved on to 79 points from 34 games. Arsenal have 80 points from 35 games.

Asked about City's chances of winning the Premier League, Guardiola told reporters: "It's far away. Ask me this question when we are top of the league and (have) one game left.

"But with four games left it's like (we have to) climb a big mountain. It's in our hands... We draw a game we are not going to win the Premier League."

While Arsenal's title charge fizzled out in the last few weeks last season, Mikel Arteta's side are not going away this year, showing grit to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Guardiola did not expect them to falter again.

"We prefer (if) they lose but we cannot control what they do. They make a good result and yeah, it's four games left," Guardiola said.

"I think (they're) not going to lose any points and we know exactly what we have to do."

City next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday.

