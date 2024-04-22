Man City players going ‘in the fridge’ to chill after busy week: Guardiola

Sports

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:03 pm

Related News

Man City players going ‘in the fridge’ to chill after busy week: Guardiola

“In the fridge for two days,” said Guardiola when asked what his plans were for his squad ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:03 pm
Man City players going ‘in the fridge’ to chill after busy week: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City players will need to cool off "in the fridge" after their exertions of the past few days.

City responded to last Wednesday's draining penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid by digging in for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

The win, secured by a late goal from Bernardo Silva, maintained their hope of defending the domestic double but Guardiola later hit out at the scheduling of the fixture.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The City boss felt his players should have been allowed more rest after their European game and he now intends to give them a break before they return to Premier League action at Brighton on Thursday.

"In the fridge for two days," said Guardiola when asked what his plans were for his squad ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

"Don't see each other, stay at home with your families. Try to rest, nothing special.

"Two days to prepare for Brighton and (Nottingham) Forest. One game at a time."

Guardiola clarified comments after the game suggesting he could boycott media duties over the issue.

The Spaniard insisted he meant to say he would not have time to go above and beyond the usual obligations.

"No, it's Gary Lineker – come on!" he said, in reference to the host of Saturday's BBC TV coverage.

"If they ask for a photoshoot for the broadcasters, I'll say no I'm busy, I don't have time. It's a joke for the future.

"I always attend the media because I represent this institution. I've always done it and will always do it, but if they ask for extra then I don't have time.

"If you put me in a game every three days then the managers have a lot to do."

Guardiola also praised the character of Silva, who had been one of two City players to miss in the penalties in the defeat by Real. The Portuguese had also been close to being substituted shortly before scoring his 84th-minute winner.

He said: "Always life gives you a second chance and he took it.

"I was thinking of changing it and put Oscar (Bobb) on the right but, after the goal, Bernardo is so intelligent to keep the ball. So intuitive. In that moment I could not change him.

"He was so tired but Bernardo has this special intelligence. I'm so happy, he deserves the best. They weren't easy days for him."

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

35m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos