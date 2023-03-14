England's death bowling masterclass restricts Bangladesh to 158 after Litton's fifty

Bangladesh batters failed to utilize the death overs after a blistering start to give England a 159-run target in the third T20I. It was the same old death batting by the Bangladeshi batters as they managed only 27 runs in the final five overs.

Bangladeshi openers made a solid start with the bat. The duo remained unbeaten at the end of the first powerplay scoring 46 runs.

Rony Talukdar got a huge life when Rehan Ahmed missed a sitter in the sixth over. But he couldn't last long after that.

Bangladesh brought up their 50 in the last ball of the seventh over.

Rony was the first man to go in a bizarre fashion as he was caught and bowled to Adil Rashid trying to play a suicidal reverse sweep. He bagged 24 off 22 deliveries hitting three boundaries.

The first six of the innings came in the 11th over of the innings. Shanto hit one in the long on area for the maximum.

Litton reached his 50 in 41 balls in the 13th over. Bangladesh also reached 100 in the same delivery Litton reached his ninth T20I half-century.

The Tigers were very much on their way to reaching 180. They were 131 for the loss of one wicket after 15 overs. Then came Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer in three consecutive overs and they conceded only 13 runs in those overs. And Bangladesh lost the important wicket of Litton Das. Litton bagged 73 off 57 balls where he hit 10 boundaries and one maximum.

Shakib came in next but he couldn't do much. Shanto struck a few boundaries in the final two overs to eventually take the hosts to 158 for two. The final two overs saw Bangladesh scoring 14 runs without losing any wicket.

Shanto remained unbeaten on 47 off 35 balls.

For England, Jordan and Adil Rashid picked up a wicket each.

Bangladesh have already sealed the series and are 2-0 up in their first-ever bilateral T20I series against England.