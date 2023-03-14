England's death bowling masterclass restricts Bangladesh to 158 after Litton's fifty

Sports

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 05:07 pm

Related News

England's death bowling masterclass restricts Bangladesh to 158 after Litton's fifty

The Tigers were very much on their way to reaching 180. They were 131 for the loss of one wicket after 15 overs.

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 05:07 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh batters failed to utilize the death overs after a blistering start to give England a 159-run target in the third T20I. It was the same old death batting by the Bangladeshi batters as they managed only 27 runs in the final five overs. 

Bangladeshi openers made a solid start with the bat. The duo remained unbeaten at the end of the first powerplay scoring 46 runs. 

Rony Talukdar got a huge life when Rehan Ahmed missed a sitter in the sixth over. But he couldn't last long after that.

Bangladesh brought up their 50 in the last ball of the seventh over.

Rony was the first man to go in a bizarre fashion as he was caught and bowled to Adil Rashid trying to play a suicidal reverse sweep. He bagged 24 off 22 deliveries hitting three boundaries. 

The first six of the innings came in the 11th over of the innings. Shanto hit one in the long on area for the maximum.

Litton reached his 50 in 41 balls in the 13th over. Bangladesh also reached 100 in the same delivery Litton reached his ninth T20I half-century.

The Tigers were very much on their way to reaching 180. They were 131 for the loss of one wicket after 15 overs. Then came Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer in three consecutive overs and they conceded only 13 runs in those overs. And Bangladesh lost the important wicket of Litton Das. Litton bagged 73 off 57 balls where he hit 10 boundaries and one maximum.

Shakib came in next but he couldn't do much. Shanto struck a few boundaries in the final two overs to eventually take the hosts to 158 for two. The final two overs saw Bangladesh scoring 14 runs without losing any wicket. 

Shanto remained unbeaten on 47 off 35 balls.

For England, Jordan and Adil Rashid picked up a wicket each. 

Bangladesh have already sealed the series and are 2-0 up in their first-ever bilateral T20I series against England.

Cricket

Litton Das / BD vs ENG / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

3h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

11m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July