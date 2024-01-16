England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman signs new contract

AFP
16 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 05:34 pm

England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman signs new contract

Wiegman has made a big impact since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021.

16 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 05:34 pm
England Women&#039;s boss Sarina Wiegman signs new contract

England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman signed a new contract on Tuesday that will run to the 2027 World Cup.

Wiegman has made a big impact since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021.

The Dutch coach led England's women to European Championship glory at Wembley in 2022.

She took England to last year's World Cup final, although they were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

England also won the first Women's Finalissima against Brazil under Wiegman's leadership last year.

On Monday night, the 54-year-old won the 2023 FIFA award for the best women's coach.

Wiegman, who replaced former Manchester United defender Phil Neville in the England role, can now focus on leading the Lionesses in their 2025 Euro title defence and then challenge for the 2027 World Cup.

"I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years," Wiegman said.

"Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy."

Qualification for the Euros starts in April, with the finals being played in Switzerland next year.

"Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can't wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup," Wiegman said.

"It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments."

Before taking the England job, Wiegman masterminded the Netherlands' Euro glory on home soil in 2017 and also took them to the 2019 World Cup final.

Wiegman, a four-time winner of the FIFA best women's coach prize, has impressed the Football Association with her role in developing England's female players into global talents.

"We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

"The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that.

"Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see.

"Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St George's Park will continue."

