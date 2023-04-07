England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

Sports

Reuters
07 April, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 10:37 am

Related News

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 30 games.

Reuters
07 April, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 10:37 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in a thrilling inaugural Women's Finalissima on Thursday, the second straight international trophy hoisted by the Lionesses at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium.

Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 30 games.

"I feel privileged," Wiegman said. "It's such an incredible group, and the team is so committed and we want to learn every day and it's so nice to be a part of."

Thursday's game, which drew 83,132 fans and sold out in early October, featured the European and South American champions and was a key part of preparations for the Women's World Cup in July and August.

Ella Toone netted her 16th goal for England in the 23rd minute when Lucy Bronze cut the ball back for her team mate to slot in from the edge of the six-yard box.

Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly scored for England in the shootout.

"It's great being back here at Wembley in front of our home fans," Kelly said. "They were brilliant again tonight. It's home to me and the girls gave a brilliant performance again tonight, and we keep moving forward."

England and Manchester United keeper Mary Earps said she was prepared for a shootout.

"I had to be, after the last few minutes of the game I had no choice," Earps said. "Win by hook or by crook, so yeah, just really pleased with that tonight."

Andressa Alves sent the game to a shootout when she equalised in the 93rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball that keeper Earps had trouble controlling.

The night saw a return to the venue where the Lionesses edged Germany to win the 2022 European Championship in front of 87,192 fans, a record for a women's game in Europe.

Fans cheered what they thought was a second England goal in the first half, but Lauren James' shot into the roof of the net was whistled for offside.

Pia Sundhage's Canarinhas found their form in the second half and Geyse, a forward for Barcelona, had a chance at an equaliser that was tipped over the crossbar by keeper Earps.

The nailbiting back-and-forth game was a perfect tune-up for the World Cup, Wiegman said.

"The first half was really good, the second half we got challenged a lot," she said. "I'm happy, it's good that we have that information and we take it from here."

The Lionesses play Australia on Tuesday at Brentford's Gtech Stadium.

Brazil play Germany on Tuesday in Nuremberg.

England debuted their blue shorts, unveiled earlier in the week after players voiced their concerns about playing in white while on their period.

Football

England Women's Football Team / brazil women's football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

2h | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

22h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

15h | TBS World
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

18h | TBS Career
Is gastric problem curable?

Is gastric problem curable?

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka