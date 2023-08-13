England relishing 'huge' World Cup semi-final clash with Australia

Sports

AFP
13 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 11:50 am

Related News

England relishing 'huge' World Cup semi-final clash with Australia

The European champions had a taste of what awaits when they fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday during what felt like a home game for the well-supported South Americans.

AFP
13 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England say they are relishing playing in front of what promises to be a partisan 80,000 home crowd in their Women's World Cup semi-final against co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.

The European champions had a taste of what awaits when they fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday during what felt like a home game for the well-supported South Americans.

The Lionesses will be back at the imposing Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday with both teams attempting to win the World Cup for the first time.

Alessia Russo scored the winner in the 63rd minute against a physical Colombia and the Arsenal forward said she had enjoyed playing in front of a hostile crowd.

"That's what the World Cup is all about -- seeing top teams on the biggest stage with their fans behind them," she said.

"We've had a taste of that tonight because their fans were incredible and (Australia) is another test, but one that is exciting, not only to face the hosts but to be in a semi-final.

"So yes, keeping the dream alive."

England's Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman praised her side's resilience, having fallen behind in the 44th minute, before Lauren Hemp's equaliser in first-half injury time and Russo's winner.

They will need plenty of that character if they are to overcome an Australia side who prevailed 7-6 on penalties over France and have the weight of a nation behind them.

"That's huge, but this was big too. It felt like an away game, but we just concentrated," Wiegman said.

"It's just really fantastic that we can be here and be part of it.

"We're through to the semi-finals and we are going to stay till the end of the tournament."

Wiegman was asked by one reporter whether she fully appreciated the long-standing sporting rivalry between her adopted country and Australia.

"I just think it's going to be really big but I've now had a couple of questions about it so it's probably going to be bigger than I imagine now," said Wiegman, who took the Netherlands to the 2019 final, where they lost 2-0 to the United States.

"I'll talk to my players and staff and see what that rivalry is then."

Football

England Women's Football Team / Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free