Emon, Shahadat blast tons as Prime Bank thump Brothers Union in DPL

The duo added 246 for the first wicket which was the third-highest opening stand between two Bangladeshi batters in List A cricket. Powered by their tons, Prime Bank racked up 380 for four in 49 overs.

Photos: Prime Bank CC
Photos: Prime Bank CC

Parvez Hossain Emon and Shahadat Hossain hit centuries as Prime Bank Cricket Club thumped Brothers Union by 165 runs in the second round of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the BKSP-4 in Savar on Thursday. 

The duo added 246 for the first wicket which was the third-highest opening stand between two Bangladeshi batters in List A cricket. Powered by their tons, Prime Bank racked up 380 for four in 49 overs. 

The game was reduced to 49-overs-a-side after the Brothers Union team reached the ground late due to traffic congestion after a road accident in Gabtoli. 

Shahadat notched up his fifth List A hundred before getting out for 119 off 111 with the help of 10 fours and four sixes. 

Emon, promoted to open the innings as Tamim Iqbal was late to reach the ground, blasted a 129-ball-151. His innings was studded with nine fours and eight sixes.

Tamim, in at three, made 16 off 15.

Mahedi Hasan played a cameo of 45 off 17 to power Prime Bank to 380-4.

In reply, Brothers Union could manage only 215-9 in 49 overs. Opener Abdul Mazid was the top-scorer with 56 off 76 balls.

The left-arm spin duo of Sunzamul Islam and Nazmul Islam Apu shared six wickets between them.

Cricket

