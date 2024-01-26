Decision of BPL contract termination ‘mutual’, say Malik and Fortune Barishal owner

After Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik abruptly left the Fortune Barishal camp after the Dhaka phase, reports in some local and Indian media suggested that his departure was linked to his no-ball spree against Khulna Tigers in their second match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

A day after his contract termination, the all-rounder released a statement via X, formerly Twitter, and attached a video of Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman where he confirmed that the team doesn't have any complaint and never gave any kind of information that can support the reports.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai," Malik's statement read.

"I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so."

"I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence. Thank you for your love & support as always," he concluded.

Malik controversially bowled three consecutive no-balls against Khulna in his team's defeat during the Dhaka phase.