PM greets national cricket team for sealing ODI series against WI
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team for sealing the away ODI series against West Indies.
In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover Prime Minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating West Indies.
Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team will continue in future.