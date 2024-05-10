Bangladesh bowled out for 143 despite 101-run opening stand

Bangladesh lost 10 wickets for just 42 runs after a 101-run opening stand and were bundled out for 143 in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar added 101 off 11.2 overs and the Tigers were looking good for a total close to 200. But Zimbabwe roared back into the game as Luke Jongwe (3-20), Brian Bennett (2-20) and Richard Ngarava (2-27) made inroads.

Tanzid was the aggressor-in-chief in the powerplay as the hosts reached 57-0 after six overs. The southpaw was not always in control as the ball flew off the edge multiple times off the pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Ngarava.

But he was willing to take risks with just two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. He played some cracking strokes as well on his way to a fine 37-ball-52. The left-handed batter was severe on deliveries on leg stump.

His opening partner Soumya, back in the side, played second days fiddle to Tanzid. The strike-rate was not quite up to the mark for Soumya (41 off 34) but he showed good signs as he nailed a couple of reverse sweeps and an inside-out drive for six.

Bangladesh were going at nine an over (108-2 after 12) when Soumya got out. But what followed was a spectacular batting collapse. Captain Sikandar Raza (one for 24) capped a brilliant spell with the wicket of the in-form Towhid Hridoy (12 off eight).

Off-spinner Bennett snared the two left-handers of the Bangladesh middle-order - Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto - to leave Bangladesh in a deep hole.

Onus was on Jaker Ali and Rishad Hossain to weather the storm but none of them could show any kind of resistance. The home side were soon reduced to 132-8.

They couldn't even play the full quota of 20 overs, folding with one ball to go.