A minute's silence observed for Asim Jawwad before Bangladesh-Zimbabwe cricket match

A minute's silence was observed before the start of the fourth T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur as a mark of respect for Bangladesh Air Force officer Squadron Leader Mohammed Asim Jawwad, who met a tragic death in an air crash in Chattogram.

Jawwad died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after being injured in a trainer aircraft crash in Chattogram on 9 May.

Another pilot involved in the crash also suffered injuries.

The YAK130 aircraft of the Air Force crashed into the Karnaphuli River behind the Patenga Container Terminal due to a mechanical glitch.