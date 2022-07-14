Tigers extend supremacy over West Indies, clinch ODI series 2-0

Bangladesh spinners once again enjoyed themselves on a slow, sluggish surface in Providence as the West Indies were bundled out for a mere 108 in the first innings of the second ODI. Later, Tamim Iqbal's fifty and Litton Das' breezy 32 not out helped them chase down 109 with 29.4 overs remaining.

With the nine-wicket win, Bangladesh took the three-match series 2-0. Bangladesh have now won 16 out of their last 20 ODI series.

It was Bangladesh's fourth straight series win against the opponent.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal, two left-handed batters, opened the innings for Bangladesh to nullify the threat posed by the left-arm spin duo of the Caribbeans. Shanto got off to a steady start but couldn't make it big. He made 20 off 36.

Tamim started slow but his innings picked up pace in the latter part. Litton Das, on the other hand, was aggressive right from the start and struck six fours in his 27-ball-32. Tamim hit seven fours en route to his 50 not out.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the hosts were tied down by some controlled bowling by Bangladesh like the previous game.

Mosaddek Hossain was the only change to the Bangladesh XI for this match and he was the one who drew first blood. Kyle Mayers was clean bowled in the similar manner as the first match.

Nasum Ahmed, who was unfortunate not to get a wicket in the previous match, was brilliant again, taking three important West Indies wickets. Shamarh Brooks, who struggled big time just like the first match, was Nasum's maiden ODI wicket. Four overs later, he scalped Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran, two of their better batters. Nasum finished with three for 19 off his quota of 10 overs that included four maidens.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was again in business as he was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh in the match. His bowling figures read 8-1-29-4. Keemo Paul was the only batter to cross 20 but ran out of partners.

Nasum Ahmed was adjudged the player of the match.