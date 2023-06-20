Chelsea sign French forward Nkunku on six-year deal

Sports

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:48 pm

Related News

Chelsea sign French forward Nkunku on six-year deal

Chelsea did not reveal the financial details of the deal, but British media said it was close to 60 million pounds.

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:48 pm
Chelsea sign French forward Nkunku on six-year deal

Chelsea have signed French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who had 23 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga side this past season, has been capped 10 times for France and will be Chelsea's first signing under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea did not reveal the financial details of the deal, but British media said it was close to 60 million pounds.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea," Nkunku said in a statement.

"A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch."

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

The Stamford Bridge outfit will seek to revive their fortunes under former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino after finishing 12th in the recently concluded campaign, their worst finish to a season since 1994.

Football

Christopher Nkunku / Chelsea FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

6h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

6h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

8h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

11m | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

2h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

21h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline