5-0: Arsenal get their biggest ever win over Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

Sports

Reuters
24 April, 2024, 03:25 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 03:30 am

Related News

5-0: Arsenal get their biggest ever win over Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

It was the sixth time Arsenal have scored five or more in a Premier League game this season and in such a tight race they have a huge goal difference advantage which could prove crucial.

Reuters
24 April, 2024, 03:25 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 03:30 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ruthless Arsenal threw down the gauntlet in the Premier League title race with a 5-0 thrashing of London rivals Chelsea to roar three points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday.

It was the Gunners' biggest win ever over, bettering their 5-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in November 1930.

Any remaining doubts about Arsenal's staying power were answered emphatically as Leandro Trossard gave them an early lead before Ben White and Kai Havertz scored two each in a dazzling spell after the break to sweep aside a dazed Chelsea.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was a powerful statement by Arsenal who have recovered impressively from a home defeat by Aston Villa and bowing out of the Champions League and with four games remaining they are piling the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal have 77 points from 34 games with Liverpool, who face Everton on Wednesday, on 74 from 33. Reigning champions Manchester City have 73 points but have two games in hand starting with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday.

It was the sixth time Arsenal have scored five or more in a Premier League game this season and in such a tight race they have a huge goal difference advantage which could prove crucial.

For ninth-placed Chelsea it was their heaviest ever defeat by Arsenal and a hammer blow in their bid to creep into a European place just days after their narrow FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City.

Top News / Football

Arsenal / Chelsea FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

11h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

18h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

19h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

5h | Videos
Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

5h | Videos
War and fear of war, increased military spending together

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

8h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

7h | Videos