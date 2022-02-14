BHF get Taka fifty lacs for national hockey team

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) got Taka fifty lacs as sponsor money from The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited for the Jakarta-bound Bangladesh National Hockey team ahead of AHF Cup Hockey.

The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited's chairman group captain (retd.) Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P) handed over the cheque of Taka fifty lacs to BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC, psc through a formal ceremony held yesterday (Sunday) at the conference room of BHF.

BHF's vice presidents Abdur Rashid Sikder, Sajed AA Adel and Zaki Ahmed Ripon, BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf and BHF's joint secretary Kamrul Islam Kismot, were among others, present on the occasion.

Talking to BSS on Sunday, BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said the team would take part to become champion in the tournament. The sponsor was also cry needed for the team as well as for the federation.

Meanwhile, the selected players will first go through the Covid-19 test tomorrow (Monday) morning at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium and then move to the BKSP in the afternoon to report the team's head coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy for the training camp.

The BHF picked up a 28-member squad for national camp for the Men's AHF Cup 2022, which is also the qualifying event for the next edition's Asia Cup, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from March 11-18.