BHF to get Taka 1.50 crore for National Youth Hockey

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will get Taka 1.50 crore from Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited to organize the ensuing 27th National Youth Hockey.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was held today at Falcon Hall of Bangladesh Air Force in the city's Tejgaon area.

BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC and Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited managing director Forman R Chowdhury inked for their respective organizations.

BHF vice presidents Sajed A A Adel, Mohammad Yousuf Ali and Jaki Ahmed Ripon, BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, BHF's treasurer Hazi Mohammad Humayun, BHF's members Jafrul Ahsan Babul, Jamil A Naser, Tutul Kumar Nag, Tarequzzaman Nannu and Khaja Taher Latf Munna, and officials of Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited were present on the occasion.

As per the contract, Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited today handed over the first instalment cheque for Taka Fifty lakh to BHF. The tournament sponsor will hand over the remaining money of Taka one crore to BHF in two instalments at a later stage.

The zonal round of National Youth Hockey will begin in the first week of September at seven zonal venues across the country. The seven zonal venues are Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Joypurhat, Narail, Faridpur and Chattogram.

Later, the champions and runners-up teams of the first round will compete in the final round which will be held in Dhaka.

The BHF already completed the entire preparation to organize the tournament.