Bangladesh hockey team earn second successive victory in Asian Games

Sports

BSS
30 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 06:35 pm

The Bangladesh hockey team registered their second consecutive victory in the 19th Asian Games men's hockey, beating Uzbekistan by 4-2 goals in their fourth poll A match held at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Saturday.

Ashraful Islam gave Bangladesh a deserving lead, converting a penalty corner in the 10th minute, while Ruslan Karimov restored parity for Uzbekistan in the 17th minute.

Arshad Hossain again kept Bangladesh ahead in the 21st minute, while Jonibek Oblokulov leveled the margin, scoring the second goal for Uzbekistan in the 26th minute.

Ashraful Islam scored his second and third goals for Bangladesh, converting a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, while Amirul Islam sealed the victory by scoring the fourth goal for Bangladesh by converting a penalty corner in the 52nd minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play their last group match against strong India scheduled to be held on Monday (Oct 2) at the same venue.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 2-7 goal defeat against defending champions Japan in the first match and conceded a 2-5 goal defeat against Pakistan in the second match.

Bangladesh, however, bounced back to register a 7-3 win over Singapore in their third match of the games.

