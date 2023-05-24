Bangladesh make winning start in Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

Sports

BSS
24 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:20 pm

Photo: AHF
Photo: AHF

Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the 10th edition of Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup beating host Oman by 2-0 goals in their opening Pool B match held on Tuesday last night at Salalah Sports Complex, Oman.

In the day's match, Tasin Ali and Zahid Hossain scored one goal each for Bangladesh.

Tasin gave Bangladesh a deserving lead early in the 22nd minute with a superb field goal while Zahid Hossain sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 24th minute of the match also from a field goal.

Oman however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually the hosts had to leave the field with an empty hand.

After the match, Bangladesh's team leader Mahbubul Ahsan Rana said: "We are happy to start the tournament with a win. It's always difficult to win against the hosts. Oman is always a tough opponent. Our boys played well against them and brought out the result."

Initially, the boys faced the challenge of organising themselves in the match, but when the time elapsed, they managed to handle the situation. I will not say that the coach's plan was implemented hundred percent by the boys, but a lot has been achieved in this match, he added.

Bangladesh will play their remaining group matches against Malaysia, Uzbekistan and South Korea on May 25, 26 and 28 respectively.

