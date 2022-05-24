Bangladesh beat Oman in Asia Cup Hockey

Sports

BSS
24 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Bangladesh beat Oman in Asia Cup Hockey

Khursedur Rahman of Bangladesh was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

BSS
24 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Asian Hockey Federation
Photo: Asian Hockey Federation

Bangladesh national hockey team shrugged off their previous match defeat as they fought back to beat Oman by 2-1 goals in their second Pool B match held today (Tuesday) at the Bung Karno Sports Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
 
In the day's match, Ashraful Islam and Mohammad Rakibul scored one goal each for the boys in red and green.

Khursedur Rahman of Bangladesh was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

Bangladesh which placed in Pool B along with Korea, Malaysia and Oman, will play their third and ultimate group match against strong Malaysia scheduled to be held on Thursday (May 26) at the same venue.

Earlier on Monday last, Bangladesh suffered a massive 1-6 goal defeat to strong South Korea in their opening Pool B match.

The top three teams of this tournament will qualify for the next Men's FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in India next year.

Others

Bangladesh Hockey Team / Asia Cup Hockey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

6h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

7h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

1h | Videos
The story of an 8 thousand gramophone records collector

The story of an 8 thousand gramophone records collector

2h | Videos
How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

7h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature