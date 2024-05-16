India imposes border restrictions in North 24 Parganas for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections

In a significant move to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the District Magistrate of North 24 Parganas, Shri Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, has promulgated an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

The order, dated 16 May 2024, imposes strict restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles across the India-Bangladesh border in the district.

These measures are aimed at facilitating a peaceful and orderly election process for the 14-Bongaon Parliamentary Constituency, scheduled for 20 May 2024.

All international land borders within North 24 Parganas will be sealed from 6:00 PM on 17 May 2024 until the completion of the polling process on 20 May.

During this period, movement of both people and vehicles for exit to Bangladesh and entry into Indian territory from Bangladesh under the Bongaon Police Circle is strictly prohibited.

However, the order provides exemptions for medical emergency cases requiring travel from Bangladesh to India, voters of the 14-Bongaon (SC) Parliamentary Constituency, and vehicles containing perishable goods, subject to the satisfaction of border officials regarding the nature of the emergency and validity of documents.

The decision follows the Election Commission's notification, which outlined the election schedule and designated the polling time from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on 20th May 2024. These border control measures are deemed essential to prevent any disruptions that could affect the integrity of the electoral process.

The order mandates the police authorities, including the Superintendent of Police of both Bongaon and Basirhat Police Districts, to ensure strict implementation and to communicate the order to the respective Border-in-Charge at the India-Bangladesh border. Additional district officials, including the Additional District Magistrate and various Sub-Divisional Officers, have been notified to facilitate compliance and provide necessary support.

This measure underscores the commitment of the district administration to uphold the democratic process by creating a secure environment for the voters and election officials. As the election date approaches, citizens are urged to cooperate with the authorities to ensure a peaceful and fair election.