'The truth will be revealed': Sohag speaks for the first time after FIFA ban

Sports

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 11:26 pm

Related News

'The truth will be revealed': Sohag speaks for the first time after FIFA ban

Sohag appealed against the punishment handed down by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 11:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Abu Naeem Sohag finally spoke to the media on Wednesday after FIFA and the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) banned the former general secretary from all football activities for two years due to financial irregularities.

Sohag appealed against the punishment handed down by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Sohag's lawyers were present at a press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Ajmalul Hossain KC, head of the legal team, is optimistic that Sohag will be acquitted of the charges.

Sohag claims that he was given the minimum punishment for alleged procurement irregularities, not for stealing or misappropriating FIFA funds.

However, due to legal obstacles, there is not much to say, he said, "Since we have gone through an appeal process, we have applied to the Court of Arbitration, until we go there, I will ask for your cooperation. As I am in a process, I am not really in a position to say much about the advice I have received from my legal councils. What to say, what to say, how it will be translated. Then FIFA may say to me again - why did you speak? Why did you go to talk about them?"

A FIFA investigation found irregularities in the procurement of BFF from 2017 to 2020.

In December 2021, BFF formed a procurement committee.

Sohag claims that before the formation of this committee, they used to inform FIFA in advance and implement the decision with their approval.

He does not see his own responsibility in this argument, although he does not directly claim innocence due to legal obligations.

"I will ask you for prayers. This is a complaint for the country, for me personally. I can overcome it. To maintain the honour of all of you and the country. The truth will be revealed. Time will tell whether I am guilty or innocent."

 FIFA has handed a two-year ban, but BFF has already decided to close the door on Sohag forever.

Sohag refused to speak in the press conference about this.

Top News / Football

Abu nayeem Sohag / Bangladesh Football Federation / fifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

10h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

10h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

14h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

3h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

3h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

4h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter