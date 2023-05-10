'The truth will be revealed': Sohag speaks for the first time after FIFA ban

Abu Naeem Sohag finally spoke to the media on Wednesday after FIFA and the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) banned the former general secretary from all football activities for two years due to financial irregularities.

Sohag appealed against the punishment handed down by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Sohag's lawyers were present at a press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Ajmalul Hossain KC, head of the legal team, is optimistic that Sohag will be acquitted of the charges.

Sohag claims that he was given the minimum punishment for alleged procurement irregularities, not for stealing or misappropriating FIFA funds.

However, due to legal obstacles, there is not much to say, he said, "Since we have gone through an appeal process, we have applied to the Court of Arbitration, until we go there, I will ask for your cooperation. As I am in a process, I am not really in a position to say much about the advice I have received from my legal councils. What to say, what to say, how it will be translated. Then FIFA may say to me again - why did you speak? Why did you go to talk about them?"

A FIFA investigation found irregularities in the procurement of BFF from 2017 to 2020.

In December 2021, BFF formed a procurement committee.

Sohag claims that before the formation of this committee, they used to inform FIFA in advance and implement the decision with their approval.

He does not see his own responsibility in this argument, although he does not directly claim innocence due to legal obligations.

"I will ask you for prayers. This is a complaint for the country, for me personally. I can overcome it. To maintain the honour of all of you and the country. The truth will be revealed. Time will tell whether I am guilty or innocent."

FIFA has handed a two-year ban, but BFF has already decided to close the door on Sohag forever.

Sohag refused to speak in the press conference about this.