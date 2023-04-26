Two BFF investigation committee members step down before first meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) had formed a special ten-member committee to investigate former General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag's two-year ban handed by FIFA. The committee was due to submit the report within one month but two members have stepped down even before the first meeting of the committee. 

The members of the committee are - Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Imrul Hasan, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, Zakir Hossain, Satyajit Das Rupu and Ilias Hossain. Apart from them, three BFF internal audit members are also there in the committee. 

The members who have stepped down are vice-presidents Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan. Ataur stepped down on 24 April and Mohiuddin followed suit on Wednesday. 

The Business Standard (TBS) tried to contact the outgoing members of the committee but they were unreachable. 

BFF's acting General Secretary Imran Hossain Tushar told TBS, "The members have stepped down citing personal reasons. We will discuss the matter in the BFF meeting on 2 May."

Committee member Ilias Hossain said that the first meeting will be held after Kazi Nabil returns to Dhaka.

