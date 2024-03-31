BCB aiming to launch own TV channel; turns down rumours of transforming into a business enterprise

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made significant changes to its constitution during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dhaka on Sunday, aiming to pave the way for the launch of its own television channel. The amendments prioritise broadcasting all competitive cricket events hosted in the country through this channel, filling any broadcasting voids.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan expressed that the channel's programming will have a special focus on telecasting the domestic matches and stepping up to broadcast international games that might not be accessible through their current broadcasting partners.

"T-Sports and Gazi TV show most of our matches. If they cannot show some matches, we want to show those matches," Hassan said.

"They are showing the men's Test match, so they can't show the women's series. We want both to be on TV, so we need to have an option."

"We also want to show domestic cricket on TV. Everyone thinks that it will raise the standard of cricket in the country. People can then see the standard of umpiring in domestic cricket, for example."

Changes were applied to sub-clauses 6.17 and 6.20, situated within the "scope and responsibility" segment of the BCB's constitution. The updated 6.17 sub-clause grants the board authority to enhance its financial transactions and banking activities.

Furthermore, the amended 6.20 sub-clause introduces the possibility of establishing "one or more trusts, companies, societies/foundations as necessary to achieve ancillary objectives including enhancement of infrastructural, economic, commercial, and social facilities for the development of cricket across the country."

BCB's Chief Executive Officer, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, clarified that the intention behind the initiative is not to transform the national board into a "business enterprise." However, he emphasised that the launch of a TV channel would necessitate the strengthening of the board's legal framework.

"According to our legal advice, we have made the amendments to bring more dynamism to our financial transactions and banking activities," Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

"As you know there are many criteria of Bangladesh Bank that we have to meet to make banking transactions."

"[That BCB is looking to become a business enterprise] is misleading information. There's a difference between company formation and floating shares of a company in the share market. We have a plan to form BCB TV, for which we have to come into a legal framework through the BCB's constitution," he concluded.