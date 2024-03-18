Coca-Cola announced as the official kit sponsor for Bangladesh Women's cricket team, fans online angered

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 05:13 pm

Coca-Cola announced as the official kit sponsor for Bangladesh Women's cricket team, fans online angered

The announcement on Facebook has not gone down well with the majority of the reactions being angry reactions and comments mostly saying to boycott the women's team. 

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 05:13 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held a press meeting on Monday afternoon to announce that Coca-Cola had become the official kit sponsor of the national women's cricket team. 

The announcement on Facebook has not gone down well with the majority of the reactions being angry reactions and comments mostly saying to boycott the women's team. 

The sponsorship between the BCB and Coca-Cola is a three-and-a-half-year agreement from 1 March 2024 to 31 July 2027.

In addition to becoming the kit sponsor, Coca-Cola also became the official 'Beverage Partner' for all formats and categories, including the men's team, women's team, and U-19 teams, for the next two years, starting from 01 March 2024 till 28 February 2026.

"Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership with the Bangladesh Cricket Board provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervour for Cricket"." said Ju-un Nahar, Managing Director at Coca-Cola Bangladesh. "With the sponsorship of the national women's cricket team and providing support to all levels of cricket, we aim to promote inclusivity and encourage more women to pursue their passion for cricket and sport in Bangladesh."

"We are proud to have Coca-Cola as our kit sponsor and official beverage partner" commented BCB CEO, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate women's cricket and nurture talent at all levels."

 

