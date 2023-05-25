Bangladesh A take 166-run lead after day 2 of 2nd unofficial Test against Windies A

Bangladesh A took a 166-run lead against the visiting West Indies, riding on three half-centuries on day three of the second unofficial Test at the Academy ground of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Opener Shadman Islam hit 74 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu continued his rich vein of form with 50.

At stumps, Irfan Shukkur was batting on 64 with Nayeem Hasan on 14 as Bangladesh reached 274-6 in their second innings.

Bangladesh were all out for 237 in their first innings.

Resuming the day on 268-3, West Indies A were able to add just 77 runs on day three to be bowled out for 345.

That gave them a 108 runs lead, which Bangladesh weathered by showing some batting composure for the first time in the series.

Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed 4-59 to play an important role in wrapping up the Caribbean's innings earlier than anticipation.

Saif Hassan took 2-37.