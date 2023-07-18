Joy ton helps Bangladesh A cement Emerging Cup's semifinal

Sports

BSS
18 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 08:17 pm

BSS
18 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 08:17 pm
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

Bangladesh A team confirmed the semifinal of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Cup after beating Afghanistan A by 21 runs in their 'do or die' game at P.Sara Oval ground in Colombo today.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy led the victory with a brilliant 100 off 114, studded with 12 fours and two sixes. Thanks to Joy's century and contribution from others, Bangladesh posted a gigantic 308-7 after electing to bat first.

Afghanistan fought neck-to-neck before being able to put up 287-8. The Afghans who beat Sri Lanka in the previous game, still have the chance to make the semis if Sri Lanka loss their last group match to Oman.

Bangladesh earlier lost their first game to Sri Lanka by 48 runs before coming back strongly to crush Oman by eight wickets.

As per net run rate, the Tigers had also a strong edge.

Apart from Joy, another youngster Zakir Hasan contributed to the victory with 62 while Soumya Sarkar made 42 ball-48 to propel the side past the 300-run mark.

Mohammad Saleem took 4-65 for Afghanistan.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib continued his rich vein of from, claiming 3-67 in this match as Afghanistan started well to gun down the target.

Rakibul Hasan and Soumya Sarkar came in support of Tanzim as Afghanistan fell 21 runs short to win the game.

