Bangladesh A fight for a draw against Windies A

Openers Zakir Hasan (14) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (28) remain not out as the hosts reached 47 without loss at the end of the day's play.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh A have 10 wickets in hand and have 90 overs to survive on day 4, the last day of the third and final unofficial Test against West Indies A at the Sylhet international cricket stadium on Thursday. 

Openers Zakir Hasan (14) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (28) remain not out as the hosts reached 47 without loss at the end of the day's play.

The day started with Bangladesh on 157/7 in the first innings and they would score 205 before losing the last three wickets.

Although the visitors had a lead of 240 runs, with 150 runs being enough to enforce a follow-on in a four-day match, they chose to bat again.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the star of the show on the day with an unbeaten 83 while his captain Joshua Da Silva was the second-highest scorer with 47 from just 40 balls.

In fact, Silva and the others tried to bat as fast as possible and had an innings run rate of 3.97 before declaring at 220/5 in the 56th over.

For the hosts, captain Saif Hassan took three wickets and Nasum Ahmed took two as it was only the spinners taking the wickets. 

One may argue that with cloudy skies and potential rain on the horizon, West Indies A could have enforced the follow-on or declared earlier.

But it gives Bangladesh A a chance to salvage a draw in this unofficial Test with a target of a mammoth 461 to win. 

West Indies A lead the three-match series 1-0.

