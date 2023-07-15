Tamim, Sakib lead Bangladesh to easy win over Oman

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib and opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim were instrumental in the victory, which kept the side's semifinal hopes alive after their 48-run defeat to Sri Lanka A team in the first match.

Bangladesh A team secured their first victory in the Emerging Asia Cup, crushing Oman by eight wickets at SSC ground in Colombo today.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib and opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim were instrumental in the victory, which kept the side's semifinal hopes alive after their 48-run defeat to Sri Lanka A team in the first match.

Tanzim claimed 4-18 as Bangladesh bowled Oman out for just 126 in 46 overs after which Tanzid hammered a 49 ball-68 with 11 fours and two sixes to guide the side to 130-2 in just 16.3 overs.

Tanzid also struck half-century in the first match against Sri Lanka. Naim Sheikh who found him in vulnerable state in the recent ODI series against Afghnaistan, made an unbeaten 47 and shared a 109-run partnership with Tanzid for the opening stand to make the win a cake-walk.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan A in their final group match on Tuesday.

