Joy century helps Bangladesh A salvage draw against West Indies A in third Test

Sports

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 05:21 pm

Joy was unbeaten on 114 runs in a marathon innings that lasted 268 balls to steer the hosts to safety despite being on the back foot for most of this Test match.

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh A fought hard and salvaged a draw in the third and final unofficial Test match against West Indies A thanks to a dogged hundred by Mahmudul Hasan Joy at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Joy was unbeaten on 114 runs in a marathon innings that lasted 268 balls to steer the hosts to safety despite being on the back foot for most of this Test match.

The right-handed batter was ably supported by his teammates Zakir Hasan (43), Saif Hassan (38) and Yasir Ali (67).

In fact, at one point Bangladesh A created a slim hope of defeating West Indies A when Yasir and Joy were batting together.

The batting displays will give national team selectors a few positive headaches over who to pick in Shakib Al Hasan's injury absence.

Joy will certainly be a name that will be on the selectors' minds but Zakir and Yasir have improved their chances too. 

Bangladesh however lost the three-match unofficial Test series 1-0 as West Indies A won the 2nd Test after drawing the 1st one.

 

