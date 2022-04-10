Bangladesh seven down at lunch, still need 44 runs to avoid follow-on

Bangladesh still need 44 runs to avoid follow-on in their first innings of the second Test in Gqeberha. They lost two well-set batters in Mushfiqur Rahim (51 off 136) and Yasir Ali (46 off 87) in the morning session and added 71 to their overnight total. At lunch on day three, Bangladesh were 210 for seven, still 243 runs behind South Africa.

Yasir Ali started the day with a hat-trick of boundaries off Lizaad Williams. South Africa were either too wide or too straight early on and Bangladesh capitalised on that well.

Mushfiqur and Yasir spent the first hour safely. It was Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner, who started to create chances. Yasir survived a leg-before shout in the 60th over but two balls later, he was undone by a tossed up delivery. Yasir tried to flick the ball but Maharaj found the leading edge and took the catch. The partnership between him and Mushfiqur yielded 70.

Mushfiqur and Mehidy Hasan Miraz spent 8.3 overs in the middle but Simon Harmer broke the stand before the lunch break. Mushfiqur reached his fifty in the first ball bowled by Harmer but two balls later he was guilty of playing a reverse-sweep, a highly unlikely shot at that stage, and lost his stumps.