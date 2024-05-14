MV Abdullah crew arrives at Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 05:41 pm

Related News

MV Abdullah crew arrives at Ctg port

The Chittagong Port Authority has a reception at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to welcome back the sailors with their family members present.

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 05:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 23 crew members of Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, which was recently freed from the captivity of Somali pirates, has reached the Chittagong Port today (14 May).

The Chittagong Port Authority has a reception at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to welcome back the sailors. Their family members are also present at the terminal. 

After the reception, the sailors will return home with their families.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ship anchored at the Kutubdia Anchorage area at 6pm last evening (13 May). A new team of 23 sailors reached the ship around 8:30pm.

"The new sailors took charge of the ship the same night," said Meherul Karim, CEO of Kabir Group, the owner of MV Abdullah. 

More to follow...

Top News

MV Abdullah / Bangladesh / ctg port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

8h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

11m | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

1h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

3h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

5h | Videos