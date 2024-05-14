MV Abdullah crew arrives at Ctg port

The 23 crew members of Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, which was recently freed from the captivity of Somali pirates, has reached the Chittagong Port today (14 May).

The Chittagong Port Authority has a reception at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to welcome back the sailors. Their family members are also present at the terminal.

After the reception, the sailors will return home with their families.

The ship anchored at the Kutubdia Anchorage area at 6pm last evening (13 May). A new team of 23 sailors reached the ship around 8:30pm.

"The new sailors took charge of the ship the same night," said Meherul Karim, CEO of Kabir Group, the owner of MV Abdullah.

More to follow...