Bangladesh seal first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand

A historic winning moment for Bangladesh.

Not too long ago, they beat Australia for the first time and now, Bangladesh have registered their maiden bilateral series win over New Zealand in the shortest format.

94 was never going to be a threatening-enough target but the Black Caps did squeeze well, also aided by some poor shots from Bangladesh's top order.

Skipper Mahmudullah batted all the way through and ensured that his team got across the line with five balls to spare.

There was a massive moment in Ajaz's final over when the Bangladesh skipper offered a stumping chance, only for his counterpart to mess it up.

Bangladesh will celebrate and rightly so.

6:51 pm

Naim goes for 29. He puts in the dive but is found well short by the third umpire.

he pulled towards deep-backward square leg and coming back for the second. But in the end didn't make it.

Bangladesh still have 6 wickets in hand.

6:37 pm

Mahmudullah doing his job perfectly. Naim is providing support as well.

Bangladesh were in trouble after losing two wickets of Shakib and Mushfiq in one over.

They needed a partnership. Mahmudullah and Naim are doing exactly what Bangladesh need.

12 overs gone. Bangladesh are 60 for 3.

6:15 pm

Ajaz is turning the match around.

Now he picked up one of the experienced one, Mushfiq's wicket.

Captain Mahmudullah Comes to the middle.

After 6 overs, Bangladesh are 32 for 3.

6:12 pm

Big fish Shakib gone. Shakib doesn't need to go down the wicket.

Ajaz has picked up Shakib's wicket.

Ajaz was the man of the match of the last match. He picked up four wickets in that match.

5:58 pm

Liton departs for 6.

He picked up a boundary in the earlier ball. He tried to hit again and paid the price.

McConchie took his wicket.

Allen pulls off a stunning catch in the outfield.

5:43 pm

Another mediocre batting performance by New Zealand who have failed to even breach the 100-run mark. Once again it was a disappointing start by the openers as Rachin Ravindra departed without troubling the scorers and Allen threw his wicket away playing an ordinary short.

Latham got off to a decent start but got stumped against an off-break by Mahedi Hasan.

Wickets kept tumbling after that even though Young occupied one end. He batted well, using the sweep shot and his feet to good effect. But lack of support from the other end meant New Zealand could post only 93.

A disciplined bowling performance from Bangladesh restricts New Zealand to 93 all out ☝️



Will the hosts chase the total down?#BANvNZ | https://t.co/XAhdwRnBlp pic.twitter.com/ve7l9Lgr2B— ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

Nasum Ahmed was the best of Bangladesh bowlers as he claimed four wickets and his spell included a couple of maidens.

Mustafizur made use of the conditions as well and claimed four wickets, and more importantly, he didn't allow Will Young and the visitors to flourish towards the end overs.

5:21 pm

Shakib fails again to pick up any wicket.

He was one wicket away to be the join-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

He is not getting wickets for two matches.

5:17 pm

Another cutter from Mustafiz and another wicket.

McConchie was early into the shot once again. Mustafizur dives in his followthrough and takes it one-handed.

5:12

Mustafizur just picked up Blundell's wicket. An excellent catch from Naim.

The slower one has done the work again.

Naim has taken a couple of steps to his left from mid-on, put in the dive and taken it with both hands.

After losing 6 wickets, New Zealand have managed to produce 73 runs.

5:09 pm

The current run rate is 4.80.

In Mahmudullah over Young has hit a six. The Black Caps need more shots like this.

4:53 pm

Brilliant captaincy from Mahmudullah.

Nasum picked up Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme's wicket in the same over.

He already took four wickets in this match.

New Zealand are struggling. 12 overs gone, 52/5 for the visitors.

4:46 pm

Tom Latham departs. An easy stumping for Nurul.

Mahedi strikes just at the right moment.

4: 32 pm

Bangladesh lost both reviews.

Mahedi's ball hit the gloves of Latham. And that's the second review gone to waste.

After 7 overs, New Zealand score 30 runs losing 2 wickets.

4:12 pm

Nasum strikes again.

Nasum Ahmed has two; Finn Allen is caught while trying to reverse sweep



🇳🇿 16/2 in 3 overshttps://t.co/zAZ4GEXVVJ | #BANvNZ https://t.co/vfVC9tt6w1— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 8, 2021

Unnecessary shot from Finn Allen and paid the price. He goes for 12 off 8

End of over 3 and New Zealand are 16 for 2.

4:02 pm

Nasum gives an early breakthrough to Bangladesh.

Ravindra gone without scoring any run.

A brilliant catch from Saifuddin.

Latham comes to the middle.

3:30 pm

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the fourth T20I in Dhaka.

Bangladesh are leading the series by 2-1. If they win today, it will be their first T20 series win against the Black Caps.

There is no change in the Bangladesh squad.

New Zealand make two changes in this match. Hamish Bennett and Blair Tickner return in place of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Rachin Ravindra, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 5 Colin de Grandhomme, 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Tom Blundell, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Ajaz Patel, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Hamish Bennett