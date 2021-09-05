BD vs NZ: New Zealand win third T20I by 52 runs

New Zealand have come back strongly. They have won by 52 runs to make it 2-1 from 2-0.

They were brilliant with both bat and ball. They actually controlled the whole match. They posted 124 runs on the board.

Bangladesh just managed to score 76 and lost all the wickets. A deserving victory for the Black Caps.

Third time's the charm for New Zealand!



A commanding win against Bangladesh, keeping the 5-match series alive ⤵ #BANvNZ— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 5, 2021

Mushfiqur Rahim remained not out with 20 runs.

No six come from any team today.

7:08 pm

End of number 9.

Kuggeleijn bowled out Nasum.

Poor cricket from Bangladesh.

7:00 pm

McConchie strikes again.

Saif plays across it and is struck on the front pad in line with middle.

He has asked for a review. But that couldn't save him.

6:50 pm

Bangladesh lost their 7th wicket as McConchie picked up Nurul's wicket.

Seems like it's visitors' day.

Bangladesh are desperately looking for runs. They need Boundaries and sixes.

6:33 pm

Two wickets in two balls.

After Mahmudullah, Afif followed his captain

Ajaz is looking dangerous with the ball. He already picked up four wickets.

❌ Mahmudullah

❌ Shakib Al Hasan

❌ Mahedi Hasan

❌ Afif Hossain



Ajaz Patel picks up four wickets for New Zealand 🔥 #BANvNZ— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 5, 2021

Bangladesh are in badly need of partnership.

End of 10 overs. It's 66 for 6 for Bangladesh.

6:16 pm

4 wicktes gone. Bangladesh are in real danger.

The Black Caps are looking really good with the ball.

6:04 pm

Big fish Shakib gone.

Bangladesh have lost another wicket as Ajaz gets his second of the match.

The host nation is in big trouble.

26 for 3 after 4 overs for Bangladesh.

5:56 pm

Liton departs after scoring 15.

McConchie have picked up the wicket.

After 3 overs, Bangladesh are 24 for 1.

5:35 pm

New Zealand have bagged 128 runs.

They were looking good at the beginning. Allen scored a quick-fire 15 off 10 balls.

After his departure, the visitors continuously lose their wickets. But Blundell and Nicholls have played really good in the middle.

14 boundaries hit by the Black Caps.

Shakib doesn't get any wicket today. Saifuddin has picked up two. Mahedi, Mustafizur and Mahmudullah have managed to get one each.

5:21 pm

Very good batting from Nicholls.

He picked up two boundaries in Mustafiz's over.

A very good over for the visitors. 13 coves from it.

108 for 5 for New Zealand after 18 overs.

5:07 pm

That's the end of 15 overs.

With a 5.47 run rate, New Zealand manage to put 82 runs in the scoreboard losing 5 wickets.

4:48 pm

More problems for the visitors.

Mahedi just picked up the wicket of Tom Latham.

Latham dares to step out, Mahedi drags his length back.

4:43 pm

Mahmudullah joins the party.

What a delivery from the captain.

Two new batters in the middle.

End of 10 overs and New Zealand manage to score 60 losing 4 wickets.

4:32 pm

The Black Caps just trying to make a good partnership after Allen's departure.

But Saifuddin picked up two in the same over.

He took Will Young and Colin de Grandhomme's wicket.

New Zealand bag 43 runs losing 3 wickets after 7 overs.

4:15 pm

New Zealand have lost their opener Finn Allen and are 16-1 after three overs. Finn Allen started off brightly and took on the spinners Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan. He scored 15 from 10 balls before being dismissed by mistiming Mustafizur Rahman's first delivery for an easy catch at mid-on.

3:32 pm

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the third T20I in Dhaka.

A toss win for Tom Latham and we're having a bat in T20I 3 against @BCBtigers in Dhaka.

Three changes: Finn Allen returns from sickness, Duffy & Kuggeleijn also IN with Bracewell, Bennett & Sears making way.

Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport 🖥 #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/3fE1SCHGOF— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 5, 2021

There is no change in the Bangladesh squad.

New Zealand make three changes - Bracewell, Sears and Bennett drop out of the XI. Allen, Kuggeleijn and Duffy are back in.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 5 Colin de Grandhomme, 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Tom Blundell, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Scott Kuggeleijn, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ajaz Patel.