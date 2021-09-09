Shakib to miss last NZ match due to finger injury

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 01:14 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan set to miss the final match of the New Zealand series due to a slight finger injury. It is expected that a few other players will also be rested in the next match alongside Shakib.

According to a reliable source in the Bangladesh team, Shakib will be rested as he has a slight pain in his finger. Left-arm pacer Mostafizur Rahman, all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed will get rest as well. 

Shakib is standing on 106 T20I wickets, just one behind Lasith Malinga's 107-wicket feat. It was expected that the southpaw would go past Lasith Malinga's tally of 107 wickets and become the highest wicket-taker in the history of T20Is in the third or fourth T20I.

Shakib is also two wickets away from being the only cricketer to achieve the double of 12000 runs and 600 wickets in international cricket.

But Shakib remained wicketless in the last two matches. Now he will miss the final match of the series, Shakib will have to wait for the T20 World Cup to reach the milestone. 

Shakib took 4 wickets in four matches in the New Zealand series. He is not having a very good time with the bat. He has scored 45 runs in the four matches he batted against the Black Caps.

Shakib is scheduled to leave for Dubai in two or three days to play in the IPL. He will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the resumed IPL campaign.

