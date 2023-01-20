Bangladesh to face South Africa in opening Super Sixes game tomorrow at U-19 Women's World Cup

Bangladesh, the unbeaten champions of Group A, will play Group D runners up and hosts South Africa in the opening super-six match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The vital super six match between two teams will kick-off at 1:45 pm local time at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa while Group D champions India will play Group A runners up Australia in the day's other super six match at the same time at the Absa Puk Oval in South Africa.

Bangladesh needed just a win against the hosts South Africa to assure the semifinal berth while the hosts Proteas team will face Bangladesh in a must-win situation to keep their semifinal hope alive.

In the remaining super six match, Bangladesh will play United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday (January 25) at the Absa Puk Oval in Potchefstroom at the same time.

Earlier, Bangladesh clinched the Group A crown with all-win record securing full six points from straight three matches after a creditable seven-wicket victory over giant Australia, 10-run win over Sri Lanka and five wickets victory over USA.

Hosts South Africa finished Group D runners-up to reach the super six stage securing four points from three matches after beating Scotland by 44 runs, United Arab Emirates by 45 runs and lost to India by seven wickets.