Shorna Akter included in Women's U-19 T20 WC team of the tournament

Bangladesh's Shorna Akter has been included in ICC's team of the tournament for the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. ICC announced the best XI through a press release on Monday.

Shorna big hitting ensured that she was one of the four players from the U-19 side that will prolong their stay in South Africa for the senior T20 World Cup. Only India's Shafali Verma (7) scored more sixes than Akter (6) during the course of the tournament.

She struck at a 157.73 strike rate as she accumulated 153 runs in five matches, making sure that she contributed with the bat every chance she got. She recorded scores of 20 or more in all the games, with her highest score of 50* helping Bangladesh register a 10-run win over Sri Lanka.

Though Shefali Verma-led India were crowned champions of the tournament, she is not the captain of the team.

England's Grace Scrivens has been named the skipper of the side. Batter, bowler, captain – there was little that England's Grace Scrivens didn't do at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Apart from Shorna, there were no Bangladeshi players in the eleven.