Shorna Akter included in Women's U-19 T20 WC team of the tournament

Sports

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

Shorna Akter included in Women's U-19 T20 WC team of the tournament

She struck at a 157.73 strike rate as she accumulated 153 runs in five matches, making sure that she contributed with the bat every chance she got. She recorded scores of 20 or more in all the games, with her highest score of 50* helping Bangladesh register a 10-run win over Sri Lanka. 

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 08:45 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh's Shorna Akter has been included in ICC's team of the tournament for the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. ICC announced the best XI through a press release on Monday.

Shorna big hitting ensured that she was one of the four players from the U-19 side that will prolong their stay in South Africa for the senior T20 World Cup. Only India's Shafali Verma (7) scored more sixes than Akter (6) during the course of the tournament. 

She struck at a 157.73 strike rate as she accumulated 153 runs in five matches, making sure that she contributed with the bat every chance she got. She recorded scores of 20 or more in all the games, with her highest score of 50* helping Bangladesh register a 10-run win over Sri Lanka.

Though Shefali Verma-led India were crowned champions of the tournament, she is not the captain of the team. 

England's Grace Scrivens has been named the skipper of the side. Batter, bowler, captain – there was little that England's Grace Scrivens didn't do at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Apart from Shorna, there were no Bangladeshi players in the eleven.

Cricket

Shorna Akter / Women's U-19 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

12h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

2h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

3h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

1h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund