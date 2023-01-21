Reyneke four-for hands Bangladesh first loss at U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Related News

Bangladesh had the hosts in a spot of bother at 33 for four while defending 106 but Madison Landsman and wicketkeeper Karaba Meso stitched a match-winning partnership to take the hosts home.

Kayla Reyneke's four-wicket haul helped South Africa hand Bangladesh their first loss in the ongoing Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. 

Bangladesh had the hosts in a spot of bother at 33 for four while defending 106 but Madison Landsman and wicketkeeper Karaba Meso stitched a match-winning partnership to take the hosts home.

South Africa's new-ball bowlers were in outstanding form as they restricted an attacking Bangladesh side inside the powerplay. 

The aggressive Afia Prottasha couldn't get going and finally succumbed to Reyneke after a slow 21 off 33. 

There were contributions from Shorna Akter (20 off 18) and Sumaiya Akter (24 off 28) but none of them came at a good rate.

Rabeya Khan returned three for 18 but her effort wasn't enough to prevent a five-wicket loss.

