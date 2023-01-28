Shorna Akter nominated for MVP award of Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 09:44 pm

Shorna Akter nominated for MVP award of Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

One player in particular, Shorna Akter, drew the attention of the crowd with some impressive stroke-play, and the right-handed hitter rightfully made the cut as one of the five contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh had a truly excellent campaign, winning four out of five games, despite being forced to exit the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup before reaching the semifinals. 

One player in particular, Shorna Akter, drew the attention of the crowd with some impressive stroke-play, and the right-handed hitter rightfully made the cut as one of the five contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title.

The five MVP nominees, including Shorna, were chosen based on their performances up until the conclusion of the Super Six group stage. They were India's Shweta Sehrawat, England's Grace Scrivens, Australia's Milly Illingworth, and South Africa's Madison Landsman. Fan voting will be used to choose the winner.

"The Bangladesh all-rounder has been a breath of fresh air at the tournament and it's no surprise to learn that the powerful right-hander is tied for the most sixes hit at the event," ICC said.

"Akter's highest score came when she managed an unbeaten 50* against Sri Lanka, but the 16-year-old's 23* in the first-round group match may have been more influential as Bangladesh upset the highly-favoured Australia line-up.

The teenager has also chipped in with the ball, claiming a valuable wicket against the UAE while keeping the scoring rate down with her decent leg-spin."

Cricket

Icc under-19 women's world cup / Bangladesh Women's U-19

Comments

