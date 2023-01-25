Bangladesh out of U-19 Women's T20 WC despite win over UAE

Sports

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 08:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh out of U-19 Women's T20 WC despite win over UAE

Bangladesh aced the target of 70 with 65 balls remaining and five wickets to spare. Shorna Akter (38 off 19) starred with another attacking knock.

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 08:49 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh won their second Super Sixes encounter at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup against the UAE to finish the tournament on a high. Their loss against South Africa in the first game in this round dented their qualification hopes and now, with just one loss, they are out of the tournament. 

Rabeya Khan, who made the stand-by list of Bangladesh's World Cup squad, continued to shine as she returned another four-wicket haul. Marufa Akter picked up two wickets as well.

Bangladesh aced the target of 70 with 65 balls remaining and five wickets to spare. Shorna Akter (38 off 19) starred with another attacking knock.

Indhuja Nandakumar and Samaira Dharnidharka took two wickets each.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's U-19 / Women's U-19 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February