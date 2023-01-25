Bangladesh out of U-19 Women's T20 WC despite win over UAE

Bangladesh won their second Super Sixes encounter at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup against the UAE to finish the tournament on a high. Their loss against South Africa in the first game in this round dented their qualification hopes and now, with just one loss, they are out of the tournament.

Rabeya Khan, who made the stand-by list of Bangladesh's World Cup squad, continued to shine as she returned another four-wicket haul. Marufa Akter picked up two wickets as well.

Bangladesh aced the target of 70 with 65 balls remaining and five wickets to spare. Shorna Akter (38 off 19) starred with another attacking knock.

Indhuja Nandakumar and Samaira Dharnidharka took two wickets each.