Rwanda stun West Indies in low-scoring thriller at U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Rwanda defeated West Indies to claim their second significant victory in the U19 World Cup.

West Indies openers were frustrated by the disciplined bowling of Rosine Irera and Henriette Ishimwe as they were limited to 11/0 in the opening four overs.

Later, leg-spinners Sylvia Usabyimana (4/20) and Zurufat Ishimwe (2/20) pitched the ball up to take advantage of the wicket's turn.

At the halfway point, the batting squad was reduced to 49/5 thanks to some inconsistent batting intended to increase the scoring rate. While trying to dominate the spinners, two West Indies batters were stumped.

The West Indies' decline was accelerated when Marie Tumukunde (4/8) was introduced in the 11th over; after 12.3 overs, they were 58/8. In the end, West Indies were dismissed for 70.

West Indies supported their pacers during the Powerplay overs in contrast to Rwanda. Jahzara Claxton (1/16) and Jannillea Glasgow (1/16) reduced the African team to 13/2 as an instant result.

Gisele Ishimwe (31* from 53) and Cynthia Tuyizere (12 from 21) provided some solidity for the batting squad with their 19-run partnership, but the West Indies spinners wrecked havoc in the middle overs. In the span of 22 balls, Rwanda went from a reliable 32/2 to 40/6.

Gisele and Irera (8* from 14) then maintained their composure and assisted Rwanda in exceeding the target.