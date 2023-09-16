Bangladesh eyes Kabaddi medal at Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

Xinhua
16 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 06:01 pm

File Photo: Courtesy
File Photo: Courtesy

Led by veteran Md Tuhin Talukder, the Bangladeshi men's Kabaddi team is setting its sights on a medal at the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled for 23 September-8 October.

Kabaddi, which originated as a folk sport in Asia, boasts a history spanning more than 4,000 years.

Talukder, now an all-rounder for the Bangladeshi Kabaddi team, shared with Xinhua that he has played Hadudu (the local name for kabaddi) in rural areas for over 18 years. "I've been playing Kabaddi in the national team for eight years and I enjoy the game very much. I love Kabaddi very much from my heart and soul."

Over the past eight years, Talukder has represented Bangladesh in various tournaments, including the World Cup in India. He has captained the team in three recent tournaments in Bangladesh, all of which saw Bangladesh emerge as champions.

"Our team's preparation has been robust," remarked Talukder, noting the final preparations his teammates are making for the Asian Games. "We had a camp of 45 days in India, we had a chance to play nine matches there, with all the good Indian clubs, we had very good training there. Our Kabaddi federation organized and hosted three Bangabandhu Cups in which we were undefeated to champions."

"We hope to bring home a medal from the Asian Games and give a medal to Bangladesh. I hope that Bangladesh will get a medal under my leadership," he added.

This trip will mark Talukder's inaugural visit to China, and he is brimming with excitement. "We will have a lot of fun there, and we hope to win a medal there."

"Hangzhou, waiting for me," he said, showing confidence through his smile.

SMA Mannan, a member of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, mentioned, "Our players and organizers are so excited that they often ask when we go to China for the Asian Games."

Mannan added that Bangladesh will give their utmost in the Kabaddi matches, with both the men's and women's teams participating.

Asian Games / Kabaddi

