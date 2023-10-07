Asian Games: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in thriller to clinch bronze medal in cricket

Sports

AFP
07 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

Asian Games: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in thriller to clinch bronze medal in cricket

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets using the DLS method today in Hangzhou to win the bronze medal in the men's cricket competition of the Asian Games.

AFP
07 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 12:32 pm
Asian Games: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in thriller to clinch bronze medal in cricket

Bangladesh upset Pakistan in a rain-shortened bronze medal match at the Asian Games on Saturday, with Rakibul Hasan smashing a boundary off the final ball to book a six-wicket win.

Persistent rain delayed the start at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, with Pakistan losing the toss and being sent in when the drizzle eased.

But they only managed 48-1 off five overs before the weather halted play, with Mirza Baig making an unbeaten 32.

Under the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 65 to win off their five overs and they got there in dramatic fashion with four wickets down.

On a cool day, they lost two wickets in the first three balls but recovered to need 20 off the final over from wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem.

Yasir Ali (38) hit two big sixes, but was out on the fifth ball going for another slog.

With a boundary required off the last delivery, Hasan delivered to spark wild scenes from the Bangladesh team.

India play Afghanistan in the gold medal match later Saturday.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / Asian Games

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

5h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

1h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

19h | TBS Food