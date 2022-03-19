Auspicious start for Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Defending champions Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the 2nd Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament when they beat England by 46-15 points with three credible 'lona' held today (Saturday) at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.

The winners dominated the first period of play as they took by 27-4 points lead at the breather.

Tuhin Tarafder of Bangladesh was named the player of the match for his impressive performance.

Bangladesh will play their second group match against Malaysia scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the same venue at 10 am.

Earlier, Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, MP formally inaugurated the meeting as the chief guest.

International Kabaddi Federation's general secretaries Yoon Yeong Hak, Star Sports' chief executive officer Arun Kumar Gossami and former cricketer, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) director Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Bangladesh Olympic Association's secretary general Syed Shahed Reza were present as the special guests.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) president Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BKF's general secretary Deputy Inspector General of Dhaka Range Habibur Rahman, were among others, present in the opening ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest Salman F Rahman, MP said BCB would extend its cooperation to BKF regarding the appointment of a foreign coach.

"I am happy to see that Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation has been hosting international kabaddi tournaments commemorating the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman .... I hope they will organize the tournament in regular basis. I on behalf of BCB would like to announce that the BCB will cooperate the BKF in their effort to appoint a foreign coach," said Salman.

He also thanked the BKF for organizing the prestigious tournament in the name of Bangabandhu.

Salman said cricket and football already reached to the international stage. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also wants the involvement of youths in sports. The government has taken many steps for the development of sports in the country.

He also thanked all the participating countries for taking part in the tournament.

Organised by BKF, a total of eight countries, split into two groups, are taking part in the prestigious six-day tournament which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.