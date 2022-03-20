Bangladesh thrash Malaysia to reach semifinals of Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Sports

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:17 pm

Bangladesh thrash Malaysia to reach semifinals of Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Mohammad Rajib, playing only his second match in his seven-year career, won the player of the match award.

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:17 pm
Bangladesh thrash Malaysia to reach semifinals of Bangabandhu Cup Int&#039;l Kabaddi

Host Bangladesh and sealed their semifinals spot in the second Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament with two successive victories in group A matches. They thrashed Malaysia in their second match on Sunday at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.  

Sri Lanka also sealed their place in the semifinals on the same day.

In the day's first match of the second day, Bangladesh confirmed their spot in the semifinal eliminating Malaysia by 56-21 points with five creditable 'lona' to secure the full four points from the two matches.  

The hosts led the first half by 26-14 points with two 'lona'.  

Mohammad Rajib, playing only his second match in his seven-year career, won the player of the match award.

Ranked fifth in the World Kabaddi ranking, Bangladesh previously won their all four matches against Malaysia. 

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka defeated England by 44-19 points two creditable 'lona' to confirm their place of last four securing four points also playing the same number of matches. Lakmohan Dhanushan of Sri Lanka was named the player of the match for his impressive performance on the day.  

Malaysia and England, the other two teams of group A, were eliminated from the race following their two consecutive defeats in the tournament.  

Bangladesh will meet Sri Lanka in the last group A match in the battle of group top scheduled to be held today at the same venue. 

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

