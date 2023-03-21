Bangladesh hattrick champions of Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 03:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh won the prestigious Bangabandhu Cup  Int'l Kabaddi tournament's title beating Chinese Taipei by 42-28 points in the final held today at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city. 

Bangladesh played like champions from the very beginning of the tournament. They were unbeaten in seven matches as they reached the final.

However, Chinese Taipei gave them a hard time early in the final.

The winners led the first half by 20-14 points despite falling 8-9 behind in the beginning. 

Bangladesh played more aggressively in the second half and bagged a handsome 42-28 win in the end. 

It was the third occasion Bangladesh won the Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi's title after the boys in red and green also won the previous two titles of the tournament.

After the game, the players circled around the kabaddi court holding the national flag of Bangladesh. At one stage, they shouldered Sajuram Gayat, the Indian coach of the Bangladesh national team.

Mijanur Rahman of Bangladesh was named the player of the tournament as well as the best raider.

