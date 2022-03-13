Archery team off to Bangkok

Archery team off to Bangkok

A Thai Airways flight, carrying the 16-member Bangladesh archery team, left  Dhaka for Bangkok at 1.40 pm. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A sixteen-member of Bangladesh archery team left for Bangkok today (Sunday) to take part in the 2022 Asia Cup World  Ranking tournament stage-1 scheduled to be held from March 14-19 at Phuket, a  rain forested, mountainous island in the Andaman Sea of Thailand.

A Thai Airways flight, carrying the 16-member Bangladesh archery team, left  Dhaka for Bangkok at 1.40 pm. 

The archery team is expected to reach Phuket from Bangkok Monday morning. 

Some 35 archers from recurve men's event, 24 archers of recurve women's  event, 33 archers of compound men's event and 23 archers of compound women's event from twelve countries of Asia continent will compete in the six-day meet.

German-born Bangladesh's archery team head coach Martin Frederick however,  will leave Dhaka for Phuket on Monday (March 14) by Qatar Airways due to  unavoidable circumstances. Bangladesh archery team - Ruman Sana, Mohammad  Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ram Krishno Shaha and Sagor Islam (recurve men's), Diya  Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nisha (recurve women's), Newaz 
Ahmed Rakib, Mithu Rahman, Sohel Rana, Himi Bachar (compound men's), Roksana Akter and Shamoly Roy (compound women's).

Team's officials: Mohammad Anisur Rahman (team manager), Martin Frederick  (head coach), Mohammad Ziaul Haque (trainer), Mohammad Hasan (trainer).



