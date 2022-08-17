Archers finally bring success for Bangladesh in ISG

Sports

BSS
17 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

Archers finally bring success for Bangladesh in ISG

In the compound women's team event, the Bangladesh team featuring Roksana Akter, Shamoly Roy and Pushpita Jaman won the silver after losing to their Turkish rivals 222-229 in the final.

BSS
17 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 06:36 pm
Archers finally bring success for Bangladesh in ISG

Archery finally brought success for Bangladesh as the Bangladesh archery team won one silver and two bronze medals when the last report came this afternoon in the ongoing fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) in Konya, Turkey on Wednesday.

In the compound women's team event, the Bangladesh team featuring Roksana Akter, Shamoly Roy and Pushpita Jaman won the silver after losing to their Turkish rivals 222-229 in the final.

In the recurve men's team event, the Bangladesh team comprising Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ruman Sana and Sagor Islam bagged the bronze medals after beating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by straight 6-0 set points in the bronze-deciding match.

Earlier, Bangladesh beat Sudan by 6-0 set points in the pre-quarterfinal and defeated Iran by 5-1 set points in the quarterfinal.

Bangladesh secured another bronze in the recurve women's team event when they defeated Uzbekistan by a 6-2 set points bronze-deciding match.

Earlier, the Bangladesh team comprising promising archer Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy beat Malaysia by 6-0 set points in the quarterfinal but lost to Indonesia by 4-5 set points in shoot off semifinal.

Others

Archery / Islamic Solidarity Games / Bangladesh Archery team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

33m | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

53m | Videos
Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

1h | Videos
High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador