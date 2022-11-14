Star archer Ruman Shana handed two-year ban for disciplinary reasons

Bangladesh's star archer Ruman Shana has been handed a two-year ban by the Bangladesh Archery Federation for disciplinary reasons.

The star sportsman, who represented Bangladesh in the Tokyo Olympics, is said to have broken the law "multiple times" and this time the federation took a disciplinary action.

"Ruman [Shana] was constantly breaking the law. That's why he has been banned for two years which will be effective from Tuesday. He won't be able to take part in any local or international tournament during this period. I think he needs to correct himself," said Razib Uddin Ahmed Chopol, general secretary of the federation.