Star archer Ruman Shana handed two-year ban for disciplinary reasons

Sports

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Star archer Ruman Shana handed two-year ban for disciplinary reasons

"Ruman [Shana] was constantly breaking the law. That's why he has been banned for two years which will be effective from Tuesday. He won't be able to take part in any local or international tournament during this period. I think he needs to correct himself," said Razib Uddin Ahmed Chopol, general secretary of the federation. 

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 09:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's star archer Ruman Shana has been handed a two-year ban by the Bangladesh Archery Federation for disciplinary reasons.

The star sportsman, who represented Bangladesh in the Tokyo Olympics, is said to have broken the law "multiple times" and this time the federation took a disciplinary action.

"Ruman [Shana] was constantly breaking the law. That's why he has been banned for two years which will be effective from Tuesday. He won't be able to take part in any local or international tournament during this period. I think he needs to correct himself," said Razib Uddin Ahmed Chopol, general secretary of the federation. 

Others

Ruman Shana / Bangladesh Archery team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

2h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

15h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

18h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

18h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday